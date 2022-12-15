Two Huge & Unclaimed Texas Lottery Prizes Are On The Verge Of Expiring

Don't let this money go to waste, Texas!

Two winning lottery tickets worth $1 million apiece have still yet to be claimed, WFAA reports. These Mega Millions tickets, which are from the July 29 drawing, were purchased in the Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston areas.

One of the tickets was purchased at RaceTrac at 1100 W. Park Blvd. in Houston while the other was bought at Fuel Maxx at 420 University Drive in Prairie View.

Both tickets matched all five white ball numbers drawn (13-36-45-57-67), but not the gold Mega Ball number (14).

Claimants have 180 days from the draw date to claim their tickets. These tickets in particular will expire on January 25 at 5 p.m.

If these are your tickets, you can claim them by visiting any Texas Lottery claim center, or by mailing in a claim form to:

Texas Lottery Commission

ATTN: Austin Claim Center

PO Box 16600

Austin, TX 78761