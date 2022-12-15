Washington Man Brings Several Guns To Courthouse Over Custody Of Daughter

A 32-year-old father was arrested for allegedly bringing multiple firearms into a Western Washington courthouse, sparking an hours-long lockdown and standoff with police, according to FOX 13.

David Hsu entered the Snohomish County Courthouse on Monday (December 12) demanding to speak with judges and the sheriff about custody of his daughter and his right to carry arms, per court documents. Reporters revealed he was angry over losing custody due to his ex-wife filing a restraining over against him.

Officials claim he brought six firearms, over 300 rounds of rifle and pistol ammunition, a ballistic armor vest, several journals plus "rambling handwritten notations," at least six knives, a hatchet, and a pair of brass knuckles.

More than 80 police units, including SWAT and the FBI, responded to the courthouse. Authorities called Hsu "a danger to innocent members of the community inside the courthouse as well as court staff," and they were reportedly prepared to use deadly force if needed. Negotiators and a public defender were able to talk Hsu down into surrendering without further incident.

"When asked why he had brought all the guns into the Courthouse, David stated that he had been trying to get what he wanted accomplished on his child custody issues but had not been successful," records said. "He stated that a lawyer was too expensive and stated that he wanted to get people's attention and make them listen to him."

Hsu was arrested and charged with intimidating a judge, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed pistol without a permit, disorderly conduct, and entering where weapons are prohibited. He appeared in court on Tuesday (December 13), and his bail was set at $1 million.