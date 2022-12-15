Why Does Texas Have Brown Water?

By Ginny Reese

December 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

You may have noticed that Texas' coastal waters have a dark, murky tint- whether it be along the coast near Galveston, Brazosport, or down to Corpus Christi. FOX 44 News reported that while the color may seem unsettling, it's actually natural.

While there may be a little pollution in the waters along with some bacteria, neither are the cause of the color.

The water along Texas' coastline is extremely salty. As freshwater rivers and streams run into the Gulf of Mexico, the concentration of the freshwater is less dense so it floats on top of the salty ocean water. The river water is full of soil and sediments which give it a darker color. This makes the ocean water look murky.

Photos from above show that the further you get out from the coastline, the clearer the water gets as it gets mixed together. The process may be fast or slower depending on ocean currents and surface winds.

So next time you go to the beach, don't worry about the murky color of the water. It is totally normal and isn't harmful!

