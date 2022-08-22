Dallas Overtaken With Flood Waters, Cars And Trucks Submerged Downtown

Dallas was hit with overwhelming flash flooding early on Monday (August 22). The heaviest rain has moved out, but flash flood watches still cover much of North Texas, reported KOCO.

Vehicles were trapped in the quickly-rising water on Interstate 30 in Dallas, according to Cassondra Anna Mae Stewart. She said, "I was able to back up on a ramp and get off the highway. I took an alternate route home... although most street are flooded down there as well."

A flash flood warning statement was issued at 3:21 a.m. CT. An estimated eight inches of rain poured on downtown Dallas, according to rainfall estimates. More than 6.5 inches pored at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and over six inches fell at Dallas Love Field.