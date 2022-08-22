Dallas Overtaken With Flood Waters, Cars And Trucks Submerged Downtown

By Ginny Reese

August 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Dallas was hit with overwhelming flash flooding early on Monday (August 22). The heaviest rain has moved out, but flash flood watches still cover much of North Texas, reported KOCO.

Vehicles were trapped in the quickly-rising water on Interstate 30 in Dallas, according to Cassondra Anna Mae Stewart. She said, "I was able to back up on a ramp and get off the highway. I took an alternate route home... although most street are flooded down there as well."

A flash flood warning statement was issued at 3:21 a.m. CT. An estimated eight inches of rain poured on downtown Dallas, according to rainfall estimates. More than 6.5 inches pored at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and over six inches fell at Dallas Love Field.

Monday's flood watch area includes Dallas, Austin, and Shreveport, LA. The area is under a moderate, Level 3 or 4, risk of excessive rainfall.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.