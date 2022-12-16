2 South Carolina Lottery Players Celebrating Christmas Early With Huge Wins

Christmas came a bit early for two lottery players in South Carolina after they each scored massive wins in a holiday-themed scratch off ticket.

According to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, the lottery's $200,000 Holiday Jackpot scratch-off game has already paid off big for two lucky players just in time for the holidays. One player in Irmo, whose name was not released, recently picked up the $5 ticket from the Ballentine C Mart on Dutch Fork Road and ended up winning the top prize of $200,000.

"I didn't believe it was real until I brought it downtown to the Lottery's Claims Center," she said.

When asked what she plans to do with her new winnings, she told lottery officials she plans to take her husband on a trip in the new year.

The second winner, who was also not identified in the release, picked up his lucky ticket from the Quick Shop on Liberty Street in Marion, scratching the ticket from the bottom up to reveal he also won the $200,000 prize.

"It was unbelievable," he said, adding that he already plans to to use his winnings. "I'm spending the fool out of my prize."

Both stores will each receive a $2,000 commission for selling the claimed winning tickets.

Following the two players' recent wins, two more top prizes of $200,000 remain to be claimed. According to lottery officials, the odds of winning are 1 in 720,000.