Adam Sandler Is Bringing The Laughs & A Special Guest To 3 Texas Cities

Get ready to laugh harder than you ever have when Adam Sandler rolls into town!

The actor and comedian just added three Texas dates to his "Adam Sandler LIVE" tour which kicked off in October. "What the heck! Let's do a few more," the Hustle star wrote on social media Thursday (December 15).

Sandler will make his way to Houston's Toyota Center on February 13, Austin's Moody Center on Valentine's Day and Dallas' American Airlines Arena on February 15. The tour is scheduled to conclude in Charlotte, North Carolina, on February 18 — that is, if he doesn't decide to add more dates.

Sandler is also promoting the tour with a "surprise guest." 👀

"Adam Sandler LIVE" marks the Sandman's second tour in as many years after it was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. "100% Fresh" was the tour where he filmed his 100% Fresh special, his first in 20 years, MySanAntonio reports.

Tickets go on sale Friday (December 16). Shows are 16+.