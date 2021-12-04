HAIM Celebrates Hanukkah With An Updated Version Of Adam Sandler's Classic

While the HAIM sisters continue to work together, the band's Alana Haim has begun stepping out and working more on her own. She opened up in October how she's felt stepping out of her safety net, sharing to Interview Magazine about her role in Licorice Pizza, "I really was alone while making this movie, and it was a huge growing experience. My two older siblings have carried me through life, so it was jarring to be like, 'Oh, they can't get me out of this one.' I also couldn't blame them for anything or be like, 'Danielle did it, not me.' I ad to show up on set every day, know what I was doing and hold my own."

While Alana has been venturing on her own, she and HAIM have also hinted that fans can expect some more music. And perhaps the group will consider writing their own Hanukkah song one day.