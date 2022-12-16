Body Pulled From Boston Harbor
By Jason Hall
December 16, 2022
A body was pulled from the Boston Harbor Friday (December 16) morning, a police spokesperson confirmed to Boston 25 News.
The spokesperson said the department received a report about a body near 63 Long Wharf at around 9:40 a.m.
Boston Police officers were parked on the brick roadway located in front of the nearby New England Aquarium when a Boston 25 News photographer arrived at the scene.
The department hadn't yet identified the body of the person found in the Boston Harbor at the time of publication Friday afternoon.
Boston Police didn't immediately say whether foul play was suspected in the incident, but a spokesperson confirmed to NBC Boston that an investigation is ongoing.
Long Wharf, which serves as a park along the waterfront, is a historic site that dates back to the colonial era.
Friday's discovery comes months after previous similar incidents in 2022.
A body was located from the Boston Harbor near 65 East India Row in July and again alongside Waterside Avenue near Fan Pier in the Seaport District in August.
Additionally, police body camera footage captured an incident in August in which a 76-year-old man and his son were rescued after they fell into the Boston Harbor while lobstering, CBS News reports.