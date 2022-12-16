Bun B's Trill Burgers is opening its first brick-and-mortar location and it can be found in a special Texas location next year.

After a series of pop ups in Houston, burger lovers can grab a Trill Burger at the home of the former James Coney Island hot dog joint at 3607 Shepherd Drive, KHOU reports. The 3,236-square-foot restaurant, complete with a drive-thru, is expected to open in early 2023.

"It's been a long time coming, not just for us, but for anybody that's had a Trill Burger or wanted a Trill Burger and couldn’t get one. We've been working hard to find the right location to make it as easily accessible to as many people as possible. I think we found that location, and we can’t wait to open these doors to the city of Houston and eventually the world," Bun B said in an Instagram video this week.

The menu will feature its signature burger plus a slew of new offerings.