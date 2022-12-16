Chief Keef Drops New Music To Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of His Debut Album
By Tony M. Centeno
December 16, 2022
It's been nearly 10 years to the day since Chief Keef dropped off his monumental debut album. Ahead of the album's upcoming anniversary, Keef decided to celebrate by releasing the full version of the album.
On Friday, December 16, the Chicago rapper delivered Finally Rich (Complete Edition) which already features his classics like "Love Sosa," "I Don't Like," "3Hunna" featuring Rick Ross and plenty more. The updated re-released LP also contains music that's been locked away in his vault for the past decade. It features seven unearthed tracks including an unreleased verse from Wiz Khalifa on "Rider."
Dropped "Rider" with @ChiefKeef last night 🏎️💨— Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) December 16, 2022
Stream now - https://t.co/sDIrdgSrHa pic.twitter.com/bEkSJyY1jV
Since its release in 2012, Chief Keef's debut album brought him plenty of notoriety in the music industry. It caught the ears of Travis Scott, Gucci Mane and Kanye West, who went on to drop his own remix of "I Don't Like." Other tracks like "Lova Sosa" and "Hate Bein' Sober" have sold million of copies. Meanwhile, Finally Rich itself just went platinum last month. The album also help ushered in a new era of rap stars by inspiring the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti and plenty more.
The 10th anniversary of Keef's debut album arrives as he's preparing to release his next body of work. The 27-year-old took to Instagram last month to reveal the artwork for his upcoming sequel to his Almighty So mixtape, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Almighty So 2 is expected to drop sometime next year.
Listen to the complete edition of Chief Keef's Finally Rich album below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE