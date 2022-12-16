Chief Keef Drops New Music To Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of His Debut Album

Since its release in 2012, Chief Keef's debut album brought him plenty of notoriety in the music industry. It caught the ears of Travis Scott, Gucci Mane and Kanye West, who went on to drop his own remix of "I Don't Like." Other tracks like "Lova Sosa" and "Hate Bein' Sober" have sold million of copies. Meanwhile, Finally Rich itself just went platinum last month. The album also help ushered in a new era of rap stars by inspiring the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti and plenty more.



The 10th anniversary of Keef's debut album arrives as he's preparing to release his next body of work. The 27-year-old took to Instagram last month to reveal the artwork for his upcoming sequel to his Almighty So mixtape, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Almighty So 2 is expected to drop sometime next year.



Listen to the complete edition of Chief Keef's Finally Rich album below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

