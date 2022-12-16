Internet Refuses To Believe This Texas Football Player’s Actual Age

You won't believe how old this football player actually is. The internet didn't believe it either.

Jeremiah Johnson of Fort Worth went viral this week after a photo of him at the 2022 Youth National Championships in Miami surfaced. The Dallas Dragons Elite Academy running back was crowned MVP, the New York Post reports. Johnson is seen in the photo with the 12U Division I trophy — with arm tattoos and a full blown mustache and goatee.

"THIS KID IS REALLY ONLY 12 YEARS OLD 🤯," Bleacher Report said on Twitter alongside photos and videos of Johnson. This sent Twitter into a tizzy after they were in absolute disbelief of the 5-foot-11, 198-pound running back.