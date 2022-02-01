Utah Football Player Goes Viral For His Insanely Long Wingspan

By Dani Medina

February 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A full grown Canada goose — the largest goose in the world — has a wingspan of up to 75 inches, or 6.25 feet.

Bamidele "Bam" Olaseni, an offensive lineman at the University of Utah, has a wingspan of 88 3/8 inches, or 7.34 feet. For reference, he's 6-foot-8, according to the Utah roster. For more reference, LeBron James has a wingspan of 7 feet.

When and if Olaseni is drafted, he will have the longest wingspan in the NFL, according to BroBible.

That's why he's going viral this weekend.

He's playing in the Shrine Bowl on Thursday (February 3), a postseason college football all-star game. Olaseni has caught people's attention on social media as Shrine Bowl practice videos are shared — and it's perfect timing for that, since the NFL Draft is right around the corner.

"Trying to win around the outside of 6'8" Bam Olaseni, who incidentally has 36 4/8" arms, is something of a fools errand! The Utah OT is impressing early at the #ShrineBowl..." PFN Draft tweeted.

Olaseni, who's originally from London, started 11 games of the 2021 season at left tackle. His size is what's getting interest around the NFL. Here's what Sports Illustrated said about the offensive lineman:

"A mammoth of a prospect, Olaseni lacks the skill set to be anything more than a practice squad player right now, but there is some intrigue because of his size."

According to How They Play, here are the benefits of having long arms when you play offense:

"As an offensive tackle, you are attempting to push someone in a particular direction on running plays and to stand your ground on passing plays. If a defender has arms notably longer than yours, this means that they are able to get their hands on your body, but your arms are not long enough for you to get your arms on theirs. It's really hard to push people or hold them back if you can't get your hands on them."
