Utah Football Player Goes Viral For His Insanely Long Wingspan

A full grown Canada goose — the largest goose in the world — has a wingspan of up to 75 inches, or 6.25 feet.

Bamidele "Bam" Olaseni, an offensive lineman at the University of Utah, has a wingspan of 88 3/8 inches, or 7.34 feet. For reference, he's 6-foot-8, according to the Utah roster. For more reference, LeBron James has a wingspan of 7 feet.

When and if Olaseni is drafted, he will have the longest wingspan in the NFL, according to BroBible.

That's why he's going viral this weekend.

He's playing in the Shrine Bowl on Thursday (February 3), a postseason college football all-star game. Olaseni has caught people's attention on social media as Shrine Bowl practice videos are shared — and it's perfect timing for that, since the NFL Draft is right around the corner.

"Trying to win around the outside of 6'8" Bam Olaseni, who incidentally has 36 4/8" arms, is something of a fools errand! The Utah OT is impressing early at the #ShrineBowl..." PFN Draft tweeted.