Investigators Expand Search For Information About Slain College Students

Investigators are expanding their search efforts as they try to break open the case of four University of Idaho students who were murdered in their off-campus house.

According to Fox News, the Idaho State Police has been requesting surveillance footage from dozens of businesses in and around the city of Moscow, including one that is 24 miles from the murder scene.

They are trying to locate a white Hyundai Elantra that was reportedly seen near the house the night that Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were killed.

Robbie Johnson, acting public information officer for the Moscow Police Department, told Fox News that investigators are reviewing over 22,000 records of white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantras that are registered in Idaho and neighboring states.

"We don't know who owns the car, we need information from anybody that might connect us with who was in that car that night," Johnson said. "So, that could be anything ranging from somebody who happened to be there to whatever you might imagine."

Authorities have been tight-lipped about their investigation. In a month since the killings, investigators have not identified any suspects or determined a motive for the brutal murders.

The slow pace of the investigation has angered the victims' families and caused unrest in the small college town.