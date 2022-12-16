"Y'all...it's out...my 3rd album 'Sincerely For You' WE worked SO HARD to give y'all a major classic!" Jacquees said in his post about the LP. "S/o to GOD bc he's been putting me in these rooms with great people that can change my life! Again, s/o to GOD!! S/o to my big brother @future bc he ain't have to do this s**t but he did!!!! I love you Pluto!! s/o to my Mama Bc 1 thing bout my mama she ain't gone ever give up on me, EVER. SHE GONE PUSH !! no kizzy. S/o to my uncles @birdman and Slim i love y'all n****s so much."



Sincerely For You arrives months after the 28-year-old dropped off two other EP's this year Baby Maker and Night Cap. BM contains six tracks featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Quavo, Summer Walker and more. Meanwhile, Night Cap holds also holds six tracks with fresh collaborations with Latto, Birdman and FYB. The new album also serves as the official follow-up to his 2019 album King of R&B and his holiday project Christmas in Decatur.



Listen to Jacquees' new LP Sincerely For You below.



