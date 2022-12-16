Jacquees Taps Summer Walker, Future, 21 Savage & More For New Album
By Tony M. Centeno
December 16, 2022
Jacquees comes through with several cuffing season bangers with his Trap&B style album.
On Friday, December 16, the Georgia native delivered his third studio album Sincerely For You via Cash Money Records. Executively produced by Future, the album comes with 17 tracks including new collaborations with Pluto himself 21 Savage, Dreezy, Tory Lanez and more. It also holds previously released bangers like "Still That" and "Tell Me It's Over" featuring Summer Walker and 6lack. Jacquees first announced the album last month by dropping off the tracklist. He released the album's first single "Tipsy" the following day.
"Y'all...it's out...my 3rd album 'Sincerely For You' WE worked SO HARD to give y'all a major classic!" Jacquees said in his post about the LP. "S/o to GOD bc he's been putting me in these rooms with great people that can change my life! Again, s/o to GOD!! S/o to my big brother @future bc he ain't have to do this s**t but he did!!!! I love you Pluto!! s/o to my Mama Bc 1 thing bout my mama she ain't gone ever give up on me, EVER. SHE GONE PUSH !! no kizzy. S/o to my uncles @birdman and Slim i love y'all n****s so much."
Sincerely For You arrives months after the 28-year-old dropped off two other EP's this year Baby Maker and Night Cap. BM contains six tracks featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Quavo, Summer Walker and more. Meanwhile, Night Cap holds also holds six tracks with fresh collaborations with Latto, Birdman and FYB. The new album also serves as the official follow-up to his 2019 album King of R&B and his holiday project Christmas in Decatur.
Listen to Jacquees' new LP Sincerely For You below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE