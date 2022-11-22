Watch: Summer Walker, Her Baby Bump & Friend Sexyy Red Twerk On A Car

By Tony M. Centeno

November 22, 2022

Summer Walker
Photo: Getty Images

Summer Walker decided to have some fun with her latest song. The R&B singer broke away from her usual sound to cook up a ratchet hit.

On Tuesday, November 22, Summer Walker uploaded a new music video for her first-ever rap track "Sense Dat God Gave You." She teamed up with her friend Sexxy Red to try her hand at rapping over a bass-heavy trap beat. For the official music video, a very pregnant Walker and Red hit up the gas station to shop for some grub and twerk on top of their car.

“I’m NOT a rapper lmao I just wanted to do hood rat stuff with my friend @sexyy.red314," Walker wrote in her Instagram caption.

Summer Walker hasn't released much new music since she delivered her critically-acclaimed album Still Over It last year. Back in March, she joined forces with SZA and Cardi B for "No Love." Afterward, she appeared on other tracks with Ari Lennox, The Weeknd and Ciara. Earlier this month, she revived her 2018 project Last Day of Summer by releasing a sped up version after a faster version of her song "Karma" took off on TikTok.

Although she's stuck to the R&B lane, Walker has worked with plenty of rappers throughout her career. She recently appeared on Lil Durk's 7220 album, Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and Only Built For Infinity Links by Quavo and Takeoff. She also recruited City Girls' JT for her hit "Ex For A Reason."

Watch Summer Walker's new video below.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

