Watch: Summer Walker, Her Baby Bump & Friend Sexyy Red Twerk On A Car

Summer Walker decided to have some fun with her latest song. The R&B singer broke away from her usual sound to cook up a ratchet hit.



On Tuesday, November 22, Summer Walker uploaded a new music video for her first-ever rap track "Sense Dat God Gave You." She teamed up with her friend Sexxy Red to try her hand at rapping over a bass-heavy trap beat. For the official music video, a very pregnant Walker and Red hit up the gas station to shop for some grub and twerk on top of their car.