A Missouri school district has received mixed reactions from parents after switching to a four-day school week.

The independence school district voted 6-1 on December 13 to shorten the school week. Students in grades pre-K to 12 will attend classes from Tuesday to Friday beginning in the 2023-2024 school year. Each school day will be extended by 35 minutes per day.

Mondays have been reframed as a voluntary day of learning. The district will offer student courses ranging from academic enrichment, such as field trips, tutoring, clubs and sports, or remediation. Teachers won't be required to work that day, but those who do will receive additional pay. The school district claims a four-day week serves families and teachers with better work-life and school-life balance.

The school district said they made the decision because of a teacher shortage and a lack of enough support staff, including paraprofessionals, bus drivers and custodians. Some parents, especially those who work five days a week, are not happy about the change. Others are more welcoming. "Anytime something is new, there is hesitancy," Independence School District Superintendent Dale Herl told TODAY.com.

"A four-day school week isn't that unique," Herl added. According to the journal Education Finance and Policy, 1,600 schools in 24 states offer four-day school weeks.