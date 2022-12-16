North Carolina Man 'Ecstatic' After Halftime Lottery Win

A North Carolina man's craving for a halftime snack while watching a recent football game ended up landing him a six-figure lottery prize.

Curt Williams, of New Bern, was watching the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Saturday (December 10) when he decided to take a trip to a store to pick up some sides for his halftime game day meal, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. While at the Harris Teeter on MLK Boulevard, he also picked up the last $30 Fabulous Fortune ticket at the store.

"I scratched it off right in the store," he said. "I was ecstatic."

And he was right to be as he quickly learned that he scored a $100,000 prize. Naturally, he got so distracted by the sudden win that he forgot the original reason he went to the store.

"I was so excited I didn't even get my sides," he said.

Williams claimed his prized at lottery headquarters on Tuesday (December 13), taking home a grand total of $71,019 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, he told lottery officials he hopes to finally cross something off his list that is years in the making.

"Now I can remodel my house," he said. "I've been wanting to do that for a very long time."