R&B Singer Jovanie Tries To Escape From Reality In 'Running' Video

Singer-songwriter Jovanie is back with his latest single to close out 2022.



Earlier this week, the R&B crooner delivered the official video for his new song "Running." In the short flick directed by Zach Stith, we find Jovanie roaming aimlessly through the streets of New York City. At the same, we can see flashbacks of him zoning out at a wild party. "Running," which debuted on the soundtrack for NBA 2K23 Season 3, is a sonic account of all the struggles he's been through while juggling his hustle as an artist with his personal life.

