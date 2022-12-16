R&B Singer Jovanie Tries To Escape From Reality In 'Running' Video
By Tony M. Centeno
December 16, 2022
Singer-songwriter Jovanie is back with his latest single to close out 2022.
Earlier this week, the R&B crooner delivered the official video for his new song "Running." In the short flick directed by Zach Stith, we find Jovanie roaming aimlessly through the streets of New York City. At the same, we can see flashbacks of him zoning out at a wild party. "Running," which debuted on the soundtrack for NBA 2K23 Season 3, is a sonic account of all the struggles he's been through while juggling his hustle as an artist with his personal life.
"Running" is the third single he's dropped via Creative Commission this year. Back in September, he revealed his track "Step Back Lookin Like Luka" for Jordan Brand's Luka 1 sneaker campaign. He hasn't dropped the entire track yet, but plans to in the future. Over the summer, he delivered his song "Light Switch." He kicked off 2022 by linking up with DJ Khaled in the studio, opening for Wale during his Under A Blue Moon Tour and delivering a provocative banger on Valentine's Day called "Does He Know."
Jovanie got his start in the music industry at just 12 years old. In 2015, he inked a deal with Atlantic Records and released his debut album What's The Move Pt. 2. Since then, he's worked with an array of established artists like Bun B, Method Man, Statik Selektah, Talib Kweli, Lil Yachty, Uncle Murda, Big K.R.I.T and Flipp Dinero. With the New Year just around the corner, Jovanie is already preparing to deliver something new. He's reportedly been in the studio with the likes of Cool & Dre plus the Winners Circle Production team, Pooh Beats and Go Grizz.
Watch Jovanie's new video for "Running" below.