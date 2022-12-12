Drake, Lil Baby & More Named iHeartRadio's Top Hip-Hop Artists Of 2022

Drake and Lil Baby top the list of this year's most highly favored Hip-Hop artists.



According to data shared by iHeartRadio, the Toronto native is the most-played Hip-Hop artist followed by the Georgia-born artist, who comes in a No. 2. Following the success of Certified Lover Boy, Drake ensured his dominance on the airwaves by delivering two projects Honestly, Nevermind and his joint album with 21 Savage Her Loss. Meanwhile, Lil Baby refused to take his foot off the gas after he hopped on a slew of collaborations and released his third studio album It's Only Me.