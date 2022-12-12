Drake, Lil Baby & More Named iHeartRadio's Top Hip-Hop Artists Of 2022
By Tony M. Centeno
December 12, 2022
Drake and Lil Baby top the list of this year's most highly favored Hip-Hop artists.
According to data shared by iHeartRadio, the Toronto native is the most-played Hip-Hop artist followed by the Georgia-born artist, who comes in a No. 2. Following the success of Certified Lover Boy, Drake ensured his dominance on the airwaves by delivering two projects Honestly, Nevermind and his joint album with 21 Savage Her Loss. Meanwhile, Lil Baby refused to take his foot off the gas after he hopped on a slew of collaborations and released his third studio album It's Only Me.
The list is calculated by tallying the total audience spins (TAS) and streams across iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app. Drake and Lil Baby moved up on the list compared to last year, which saw the late Pop Smoke take the No. 1 slot.
"The Woo" rapper still appears in the top 5 of this year's list. Other artists have made the list this year include Kodak Black, Wizkid, SZA, Chris Brown, and Future. The strength of "Essence" has kept Wizkid in constant rotation as well as other songs off Made In Lagos and his most recent LP More Love, Less Ego. Kodak Black's Back For Everything and Chris Brown's new BREEZY album dominated the airwaves along with Future's I NEVER LIKED YOU and SZA's singles off her brand new LP SOS. Meanwhile Bleu, who released his Tantra album earlier this year, and Moneybagg Yo and continue to remain in the top 10.
Check out the official list of the top 10 most-played Hip-Hop artist's below.