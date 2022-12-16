Simulation Shows What An Asteroid Hitting Austin Would Look Like

By Ginny Reese

December 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Have you ever wondered what it would look like if an asteroid hit your city?

Well, you're in luck! Asteroid Launcher has a fun, extremely detailed simulation that allows you to see just what it would look like if an asteroid were to strike your city. The simulator was created by developer Neal Agarwal.

The simulator lets you choose from iron, stone, carbon, comet or gold for your asteroid. You can then select the diameter, speed and impact angle of the asteroid. Finally, you'll be able to pick the impact location and launch your very own deadly space rock.

The site provides extremely detailed estimates of the death and destruction your chosen asteroid impact would cause. If the default asteroid (an iron asteroid 1,500-feet in diameter hurtling towards the earth at a speed of 38,000 mph and an impact angle of 45 degrees) hit Dallas, it would hit the ground at 37,680 mph and create a crater 1,866-feet deep.

The asteroid would also cause a 8.3-mile wide fireball and a 241 decibel shock wave. In addition, it would generate a 7.1 magnitude earthquake that would be felt 140 miles away. Neat!

Try out the simulator on Agarwal's Asteroid Launcher website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.