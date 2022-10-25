Stunning Video Shows Fireball Blazing Across Arizona Sky

By Ginny Reese

October 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A massive fireball shot across the Arizona sky on Monday night. There were more than 100 reports of the fireball seen in states across the west, including Utah, Arizona, California, and Nevada. The fireball was seen sometime around 7 p.m.

ABC 15 reported that a European tourist captured a breathtaking video of the fireball streaking across the sky. Paulius Vilimas was staying near Kingman and happened to capture a video just at the right time.

The video shows clear skies right before a bright light blazes across, creating a beautiful multi-colored light show.

The tourist said that they were just recording a video of the night sky and watching the stars when the fireball appeared. Vilimas said that a "loud boom was heard in the distance" after the fireball was spotted.

Vilimas told ABC 15, "What are the chances of filming it with a cellphone? I think the chances are close like winning the jackpot."

Check out the stunning video of the fireball streaking across the Arizona sky at the link below:

