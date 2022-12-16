Simulation Shows What An Asteroid Hitting Phoenix Would Look Like

Have you ever wondered what it would look like if an asteroid hit your city?

Well, you're in luck! Asteroid Launcher has a fun, extremely detailed simulation that allows you to see just what it would look like if an asteroid were to strike your city. The simulator was created by developer Neal Agarwal.

The simulator lets you choose from iron, stone, carbon, comet or gold for your asteroid. You can then select the diameter, speed and impact angle of the asteroid. Finally, you'll be able to pick the impact location and launch your very own deadly space rock.

The site provides extremely detailed estimates of the death and destruction your chosen asteroid impact would cause. If the default asteroid (an iron asteroid 1,500-feet in diameter hurtling towards the earth at a speed of 38,000 mph and an impact angle of 45 degrees) hit Phoenix, it would hit the ground at 37,680 mph and create a crater 1,866-feet deep.

The asteroid would also cause a 8.3-mile wide fireball and a 241 decibel shock wave. In addition, it would generate a 7.1 magnitude earthquake that would be felt 140 miles away. Neat!

Try out the simulator on Agarwal's Asteroid Launcher website.