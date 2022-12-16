South Florida Has One Of The Best Travel Experiences For 2023

People are hungry for travel more than ever, whether it's visiting under-the-radar locales or heading to other countries. That's why Trips to Discover rounded up the best travel experiences you need to try in 2023. The list includes bucket-list happenings in the United States and throughout the world, including Ireland, the Netherlands, Indonesia, Thailand, and New Zealand.

The website states, "With the ability to travel taken away for far too long, many started thinking about all of the experiences they’d been putting off. Now that travel is back, bucket-list experiences are frequently the focus, whether closer to home or in an exotic locale thousands of miles away."

Writers recommended an amazing experience in South Florida: Small-Group Sunset Sail with Wine! Here's why it was chosen:

"Key West, located at the southern tip of the Florida Keys, is known for its Caribbean-like appeal and its glorious sunsets, best seen from the perspective of the water. A sunset sail aboard a 65-foot schooner is sure to be one of the highlights of your time here. This one takes advantage of the calm sea in the late afternoon and includes a wine or beer tasting, with up to eight different wines and/or five different beers. A gourmet cheese buffet and other appetizers such as water crackers with brie, summer sausages, and green apples with a honey drizzle are included."

If you're curious about more wonderful events across the world, check out Trip to Discover's full list.