These Were The Most Trolled Athletes In 2022

By Jason Hall

December 16, 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was the most trolled athlete on social media in 2022, according to a recent study.

ExpressVPN, a privacy and security company, compiled a list of athletes most frequently named in "fake news" posts, with Brady topping the list by being included in 72.4 million posts.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was the only other athlete to top 1 million "fake news" posts, with a total of 1.47 million.

ExpressVPN's full list of the most trolled athletes is listed below:

  1. Tom Brady- 72,444,290
  2. LeBron James- 1,476,540
  3. Michael Jordan- 523,524
  4. Lionel Messi- 344,641
  5. Mike Tyson- 192,497
  6. Shaquille O'Neal- 12,112
  7. Venus Williams- 3,620
  8. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson- 2,545

Brady also topped the list of most trolled celebrities, which also included Joe Rogan (39.2 million), Elon Musk (26.6 million), Tom Holland (8.1 million) and Kanye West (6.5 million) rounding out the top 5.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has dealt with a difficult 2022, which included his retirement, then un-retirement during the offseason and divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

Brady's Buccaneers are currently atop the NFC South Division standings, but fell to 6-7 overall following a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday (December 11).

Brady is still, however, the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback regular season and Super Bowl wins, among numerous other records.

