This Is The Best 'Hidden Gem Destination' In Arizona

While it's fun to visit big tourist locations when traveling, sometimes it's more fun to get out and see what hidden gems the state has to offer.

Cheapism compiled a list of the best hidden gem destinations in each state. The website states, "While many travelers like to stick to the main attractions when visiting a new state, a curious contingent seeks out the often overshadowed, lesser-known oddities."

According to the website, Arizona's best hidden gem destination is Havasu Falls. The website explains:

"Everyone knows about the Grand Canyon. But despite the massive number of visitors to the region every year, relatively few make the trek to the visually stunning Havasu Falls, within Havasupai tribal land next to the park. The falls require a difficult trek to access, but the views are well worth it. Note: Due to the pandemic and necessary maintenance, there was no public access to the site for 2022. The tribe expects to welcome visitors back in 2023."

Check out the full list of the best hidden gem destinations in each state on Cheapism's website.