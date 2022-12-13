This Is The Best Remote Vacation Spot In Arizona

It can be hard finding some peace and quiet these days, leaving people to fantasize about getting away from all the noise and crowds.

Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best remote vacation spots. The website states, "Luckily, we Americans live in a sprawling country full of remote wilderness areas and other escapes from modern civilization. The next time you're craving an escape, wherever you live, consider checking out these sublimely isolated destinations, though some may still be impacted by pandemic-related restrictions."

According to the list, the best remote vacation spot in Arizona is Grand Canyon National Park. The website explains:

"Millions of years of geological history are evident in the colorful, layered rock faces found throughout Grand Canyon National Park. Campers can enjoy over 277 miles of the mighty Colorado River, and the canyon is a full mile deep at some points and 18 miles wide. Aside from all the activities that come with water systems of that magnitude, there are also, of course, unrivaled views of the Grand Canyon. Also in the Grand Canyon, Supai Village has been home to the Havasupai Tribe since 1300 A.D. and is today known as the most remote village in the continental U.S., though travel to the village is currently suspended due to COVID-19 until the end of 2022. When travel is allowed, visitors must compete for overnight reservations and travel 8 difficult miles by foot or by mule before reaching the breathtaking town rimmed by red canyons and fed by the turquoise Havasu Falls."

