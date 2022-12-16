This Is The Best 'Hidden Gem Destination' In Texas

By Ginny Reese

December 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

While it's fun to visit big tourist locations when traveling, sometimes it's more fun to get out and see what hidden gems the state has to offer.

Cheapism compiled a list of the best hidden gem destinations in each state. The website states, "While many travelers like to stick to the main attractions when visiting a new state, a curious contingent seeks out the often overshadowed, lesser-known oddities."

According to the website, Texas' best hidden gem destination is Palo Duro Canyon State Park. The website explains:

"It's true the Texas Panhandle isn't an easy place to visit. But that makes finally reaching Palo Duro Canyon State Park all the more worth it. One of the most mesmerizing Old West landscapes of any American state or national park, this criminally underrated state park is everything you think of when you think of old-school Texas."

Check out the full list of the best hidden gem destinations in each state on Cheapism's website.

