This Is Washington State's Best Steakhouse

Many restaurants offer juicy steaks on their menu, but nobody knows how to do them right like a good ole steakhouse. The chefs at these restaurants know how to cook a great slab of beef while bringing their own delicious flavors. If you're looking for your next favorite steakhouse, Mashed found the best one in every state.

The website states, "We researched to find the best steakhouse in each state in the country by sifting through reviews, accolades, and recommendations from various sources. It comes as no surprise that most of these steakhouses have only one location. With that narrowed focus, mouth-watering steaks can be found at each of these 50 establishments."

The top steakhouse in Washington state is Churchill's Steakhouse! Here's why this longtime establishment was chosen:

"You're going to adore your dinner at Churchill's Steakhouse. Since they opened their doors in downtown Spokane, Washington, in 2007, they've been met with a flurry of positive reviews. No matter what you order — from the Braised Beef Tips with Mushroom Risotto to the Stuffed Free Range Chicken with Herbes de Provence — you won't be disappointed. Even though it's a bit hidden away in Spokane, Churchill's Steakhouse can get extremely busy so this is one place where reservations are highly recommended."