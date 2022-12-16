This Tennessee City Is The Fastest-Growing City In America

A new report ranking the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. shows that people are flocking to Tennessee.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community survey, 24/7 Wall St compiled a list of the 20 metropolitan areas with the fastest-growing population in the country. From cities in the midwest to small Texas towns havens waiting to show off their southern hospitality, the report is filled with surprises, including one Tennessee town that was named No. 1. According to the site:

"Among the reasons why these cities are growing are booming local economies, lower cost of living, desirable places to retire, the vibrancy of the college-town experience, and warmer weather."

So which Tennessee city is considered to be the fastest-growing city in the country?

Jackson

Located about halfway between Memphis and Nashville, Jackson topped the list as the fastest-growing city in America. From 2016 to 2021, the population of Jackson's metropolitan area grew 39.6% from 129,527 to 180,799. The town also had a 3.4% employment growth after the unemployment rate dropped from 4.8% to 3.7%.

Jackson wasn't the only Tennessee city to find a spot on the list, as more people continue to move to the Volunteer State. Morristown, about 50 miles northeast of Knoxville, was named the No. 7 fastest-growing city, with a population growth from 2016-2021 of 22.6%. Additionally, Clarksville came in at No. 12, with a population growth from 2016-2021 of 16.9%.

Here are the Top 10 fastest-growing cities in America, according to the report:

Jackson, Tennessee Manhattan, Kansas Fayetteville, North Carolina Longview, Texas Ames, Iowa Sumter, South Carolina Morristown, Tennessee Wausau-Weston, Wisconsin Gainesville, Florida Columbia, Missouri

