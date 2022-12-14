This Is The Coldest City In Tennessee

As winter draws closer, the temperature continues to drop, bringing the possibility of snow and cold weather. But depending on where you live, you could expect to be chillier than other cities even in your own state.

Using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the coldest city in each state, including this spot in Tennessee. According to the site, the list is "based on 30-year average temperatures" and cities are "ranked relative to the entire national dataset of 266 cities."

So which city in Tennessee is considered to be the coldest in the state?

Oak Ridge

With an average annual temperature of 58.5 degrees, Oak Ridge, located outside of Knoxville, was named the coldest city in Tennessee. Ranking nationally as the No. 177 coldest city in the country, the average daily maximum temperature is 69.6 degrees and the average daily minimum is 47.4 degrees.

Here's what Stacker had to say:

"Oak Ridge, situated in eastern Tennessee, is the state's coldest city. Oak Ridge is known for being the location of several facilities, including those for enriching uranium, used in the World War II-era Manhattan Project — an initiative to develop a working atomic weapon. Today, visitors can check out the Manhattan Project-related historic sites and museums."

Check out Stacker's full list to see the coldest city in each state.