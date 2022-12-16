Yankees, Carlos Rodón Agree To Massive Deal: Report

By Jason Hall

December 16, 2022

Colorado Rockies v San Francisco Giants
Photo: Getty Images

The New York Yankees have reportedly reached an agreement with All-Star free agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodón on a six-year, $162 million contract, sources with knowledge of the negotiations told ESPN's Jeff Passan Thursday (December 15) night.

The reported signing places Rodón, 30, in a Yankees starting rotation that already includes All-Stars Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes, as well as former two-time All-Star Luis Severino.

"Rodón, 30, was the best pitcher left on the market, and the Yankees add to a rotation that already includes Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino and slew of other options. Between Rodón and Aaron Judge, Yankees have guaranteed $522 million," Passan tweeted.

The 30-year-old is coming off a season in which he recorded a career-high 237 strikeouts in 178.0 innings pitched, as well as a 2.88 ERA -- averaging less than three earned runs in back-to-back seasons -- while recording a 14-8 record in 31 starts in 2022.

Rodón spent his first seven seasons with the Chicago White Sox after being selected by the franchise in the first-round of the 2014 MLB Draft, which included earning his first of two All-Star Game appearances, as well as throwing a no-hitter, during his final season in 2021.

The Miami native signed a two-year, $44 million contract with the San Francisco Giants last offseason, which included an opt-out that allowed him to test free agency this winter.

