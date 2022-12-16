Yankees, Carlos Rodón Agree To Massive Deal: Report

The New York Yankees have reportedly reached an agreement with All-Star free agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodón on a six-year, $162 million contract, sources with knowledge of the negotiations told ESPN's Jeff Passan Thursday (December 15) night.

The reported signing places Rodón, 30, in a Yankees starting rotation that already includes All-Stars Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes, as well as former two-time All-Star Luis Severino.

"Rodón, 30, was the best pitcher left on the market, and the Yankees add to a rotation that already includes Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino and slew of other options. Between Rodón and Aaron Judge, Yankees have guaranteed $522 million," Passan tweeted.