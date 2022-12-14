Carlos Correa Agrees To Record Deal With New Team: Report
By Jason Hall
December 14, 2022
Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa has reportedly agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants, sources with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan late Tuesday (December 13) night.
The reported contract is the highest ever given to a shortstop in and ties Bryce Harper's 2019 deal with the Philadelphia Phillies as the lengthiest in Major League Baseball history, solidifying Correa's place as the cornerstone of the Giants franchise.
The Puerto Rican native was long projected to get a $300 million long-term deal dating back to his free agency last offseason.
Correa declined a reported five-year, $160 million contract offer from the Houston Astros -- whom he spent his first seven MLB seasons with -- last offseason and instead signed a two-year, $35.1 million deal with the Minnesota Twins that included a player option for the second season, which was declined and allowed him to test free agency.
The 28-year-old is the third shortstop to sign a massive long-term contract this offseason, following Trea Turner's $300 million deal with the Phillies and Xander Bogaerts's $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres.
Correa's new contract, which includes a full no-trade clause and has zero opt-outs, ranks as the fourth largest in MLB history behind Mike Trout's $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, Mookie Betts' $365 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Aaron Judge's $360 million deal with the New York Yankees, which was agreed upon earlier this month.
Correa hit for a .291 average with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs during his lone season in Minnesota.
The 28-year-old is a former World Series champion (2017), two-time All-Star (2017, 2021), Gold Glove, Platinum Glove and Fielding Bible awards winner (2021) and the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year.