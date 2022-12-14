Carlos Correa Agrees To Record Deal With New Team: Report

Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa has reportedly agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants, sources with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan late Tuesday (December 13) night.

The reported contract is the highest ever given to a shortstop in and ties Bryce Harper's 2019 deal with the Philadelphia Phillies as the lengthiest in Major League Baseball history, solidifying Correa's place as the cornerstone of the Giants franchise.

The Puerto Rican native was long projected to get a $300 million long-term deal dating back to his free agency last offseason.

Correa declined a reported five-year, $160 million contract offer from the Houston Astros -- whom he spent his first seven MLB seasons with -- last offseason and instead signed a two-year, $35.1 million deal with the Minnesota Twins that included a player option for the second season, which was declined and allowed him to test free agency.