iHeartRadio LIVE with Kim Petras: How To Watch

Kim Petras has been hard at work on new music, and the pop star is kicking off the new year celebrating it all during her exclusive iHeartRadio LIVE show on January 6th.

Petras, who recently released her newest single "if Jesus Was A Rockstar," recently opened up about the tunes she's been working on for her new album. In a recent interview, Petras revealed of the themes that inspired her forthcoming release, "I'm super into Greek mythology at this moment. I'm super into rockstars, I'm really into a lot of Hollywood stories of people who didn't make it and what they did after and that kind of darkness of Hollywood." She continued, "It's an interesting mix of things. It's also kind of Berlin. There's definitely the Berlin kind of the Berghain moments that go a little harder sonically and some more techno in this round too but it's all over the place. It's really kind of the essence of me."

Petras went on to mention her scrapped debut album and why she felt it didn't feel right to release. "I really pushed myself [with the new album]," she said. "There's a scrapped album before this one, which I will forever love but just didn't feel like the right thing for me to do anymore."

During her iHeartRadio LIVE show, fans will get to hear their favorite Petras songs, including her latest, "If Jesus Was A Rockstar," as well as talk about her new music and more during an exclusive Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's JoJo.

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive "iHeartRadio LIVE with Kim Petras" on Friday, January 6th at 98pm ET/5pm PT. Fans with a Meta Quest 2 headset can view the VR performance in Meta Horizon Worlds and on iHeartRadio’s Facebook.

Get into the spirit for the exclusive "iHeartRadio LIVE with Kim Petras" by listening to "If Jesus Was A Rockstar" below.