Kim Petras Reveals Her Surprising Favorite Karaoke Song

By Sarah Tate

September 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

If you're a regular at your favorite karaoke bar, you probably have a go-to song that you pick to belt out with all your heart. The same can also be said for musicians who make a living regularly singing their own songs to thousands of fans, including Kim Petras.

The "Coconuts" singer stopped by the backstage cam at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival where she revealed her go-to karaoke song, and honestly, it's a vibe. It's also one you probably wouldn't expect.

Though Kate Bush's hit song "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" has seen a resurgence in popularity since being heavily featured in the newest season of Stranger Things, Petras prefers to sing Bush's debut single, "Wuthering Heights," at karaoke.

"That song is insane and no one expects it," she said. "I recommend it. If you wanna, you know, sing really weird high melodies, that's your song."

Petras arrived at the iHeart Festival red carpet in style, wearing an oversized black jacket over a dress. She completed the head-to-toe black ensemble with knee-high chunky black heels, silver fleur-de-lis necklace and four pigtail braids.

2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Press Room
Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Petras didn't just show up to serve looks — she also joined Sam Smith on stage for a live performance of their new hit "Unholy," which dropped Thursday.

In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7 and October 8 from 8pm – 10pm ET.

Photo: Todd Owyoung for iHeartRadio
Kim Petras
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.