Kim Petras Reveals Her Surprising Favorite Karaoke Song

If you're a regular at your favorite karaoke bar, you probably have a go-to song that you pick to belt out with all your heart. The same can also be said for musicians who make a living regularly singing their own songs to thousands of fans, including Kim Petras.

The "Coconuts" singer stopped by the backstage cam at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival where she revealed her go-to karaoke song, and honestly, it's a vibe. It's also one you probably wouldn't expect.

Though Kate Bush's hit song "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" has seen a resurgence in popularity since being heavily featured in the newest season of Stranger Things, Petras prefers to sing Bush's debut single, "Wuthering Heights," at karaoke.

"That song is insane and no one expects it," she said. "I recommend it. If you wanna, you know, sing really weird high melodies, that's your song."