Kim Petras Reveals Her Surprising Favorite Karaoke Song
By Sarah Tate
September 24, 2022
If you're a regular at your favorite karaoke bar, you probably have a go-to song that you pick to belt out with all your heart. The same can also be said for musicians who make a living regularly singing their own songs to thousands of fans, including Kim Petras.
The "Coconuts" singer stopped by the backstage cam at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival where she revealed her go-to karaoke song, and honestly, it's a vibe. It's also one you probably wouldn't expect.
Though Kate Bush's hit song "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" has seen a resurgence in popularity since being heavily featured in the newest season of Stranger Things, Petras prefers to sing Bush's debut single, "Wuthering Heights," at karaoke.
"That song is insane and no one expects it," she said. "I recommend it. If you wanna, you know, sing really weird high melodies, that's your song."
When @kimpetras does karaoke, I really NEED to be there 😍😍 @Snapdragon #ShotOnSnapdragon #iHeartFestival2022 pic.twitter.com/wAOcOQ0FUn— iHeartRadio Festival (@iHeartFestival) September 24, 2022
Petras arrived at the iHeart Festival red carpet in style, wearing an oversized black jacket over a dress. She completed the head-to-toe black ensemble with knee-high chunky black heels, silver fleur-de-lis necklace and four pigtail braids.
Petras didn't just show up to serve looks — she also joined Sam Smith on stage for a live performance of their new hit "Unholy," which dropped Thursday.
In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7 and October 8 from 8pm – 10pm ET.