Pittsburgh Steelers Make QB Decision For Week 15

Mitchell Trubisky will once again start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers during Sunday's (December 18) game against the Carolina Panthers, the team announced on Saturday (December 17).

"QB Mitch Trubisky will start Sunday’s game against the Panthers," the team wrote on its verified Twitter account.

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett remains in the concussion protocol after an experiencing an injury and being replaced by Trubisky in the first quarter of last week's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Trubisky finished with 276 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions on 22 of 30 passing.

Pickett, a decorated collegiate quarterback at the University of Pittsburgh, was selected by the Steelers at No. 20 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft in April and replaced Trubisky four games into the 2022 season.