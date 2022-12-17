Prince Harry & Prince William Are 'Done' Amid 'Harry And Meghan' Fallout

Prince Harry and Prince William are "done" amid fallout from new Netflix series Harry and Meghan.

In the finale of the limited series, Harry makes several comments about his big brother William, "his closest confidant," Page Six reports. The Duke of Sussex revealed William yelled at him in front of Queen Elizabeth about him and Meghan Markle leaving the royal family. He also said William broke a vow they had made to not "pit their offices against each other in the press." Harry added that William was "stuck in the 'institution' into which they were both born."

An insider told Page Six, "I think that's it. They're done." Another source told the Daily Mail that William will be taking Harry's comments "very personally."

After the release of the bombshell docu-series, it's unlikely Prince Harry will make a return to his home country. Royal biographer Tom Bower told Page Six that he can't imagine a scenario where they'll "be welcome" in the United Kingdom. "I don’t think Harry will ever be welcome back in England," he said. Bower also said it's unlikely Harry and Meghan will be on the guest list for King Charles III's coronation.

Bower's reasoning for this conclusion comes as Harry and Meghan continue to distance themselves from the royal family. "I think he's just cutting himself off from it all. You know, he is turning himself into an outcast, and I don't think anyone’s going to be looking to — to see if he’s welcome here. And … with her, she's finished now for sure. And he's on the verge of being finished," Bower said.

As far as the coronation goes, however, Bower said Charles III "hates confrontation" — so what happens in the coronation scheduled for May is pretty up in the air right now. "That’s why he said in his first television interview address after the Queen died, 'Harry and Meghan, we send our love.' But, you know, the love has been spurned," Bower said.