Watch The First Trailer For Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Netflix Show

The first look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly anticipated Netflix docuseries is finally here. On Thursday morning (December 1st), the streaming platform shared the first official teaser for the show and revealed its title, Harry & Meghan.

The teaser starts out with an interviewer asking the couple, "Why did you want to make this documentary?" as personal black-and-white photos of the couple pop up on the screen. While some photos are professionally taken, others are never-before-seen photos and selfies taken by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," Harry says before photos of the couple sitting behind Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Queen Consort Camilla play on the screen.