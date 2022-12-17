Rihanna Finally Shows Off Baby Boy In Adorable First Video On TikTok

We have two pieces of very, very important news to tell you:

First, Rihanna is on TikTok!

Second, Rihanna's first video on TikTok is of her brand new baby boy!

The "Love On The Brain" singer shared on Saturday (December 17) an adorable video of her son, whose name has not yet been made public. He's seen grabbing hold of Rihanna's phone before momma takes control of the device to show off her smiling baby. "Oooh! You're trying to get Mommy's phone," Rihanna is heard saying in the background.

"Hacked," she hilariously captioned the video.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together on May 13. She recently opened up about life as a mom and how she finds herself acting like her own mother, E! News reports. "It is weird. Even the little things that annoy me about her, I do it. I literally make all of the same faces. I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way," she said. "I either never noticed it or it never happened until I had a baby."

The "Umbrella" singer also shared some insight on her son, who she said was "the happiest baby." She said, "He's fun. No matter what you're doing or what you're feeling, when he smiles at you, everything else goes away."

See just how fun Rihanna's baby boy is in the TikTok video below!