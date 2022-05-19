Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Welcome First Child

Congratulations are in order — Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are officially parents!

The happy couple welcomed a baby boy on May 13, TMZ reports Thursday (May 19). An unnamed source confirmed to the celebrity news hub that Rihanna and Rocky welcomed the baby boy earlier this month in Los Angeles, California; however, his name has not yet been confirmed publicly.

Rihanna and Rocky confirmed the pregnancy in late January, calling an end to months of speculation that they were expecting their first child together. The couple posted photos in Rocky’s hometown of Harlem, New York City, showing off Rihanna’s baby bump for the first time. Since then, the pop giant has rocked tons of jaw-dropping maternity looks, including a sheer top, a leopard-print coat and a stunning all-black outfit (to name a few).

The Fenty Beauty founder and artist has also since confirmed that new music is still coming eventually: “Yes, you’re still going to get music from me,” she confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. But until then, she’s focusing on “one thing at a time.” At this time, Rihanna is setting her sights on parenthood with Rocky. Fans, friends and family have been celebrating the joyous news since the celeb power couple confirmed they were expecting their first child together. Rihanna’s “ecstatic” father, Ronald Fenty, previously said he “jumped for joy. I'm still so excited.”

Rihanna and Rocky recently sparked engagement rumors after Rocky released a music video for his new song, “D.M.B. (Dat$ Mah B——).” The video depicts Rocky proposing to Rihanna in the video that serves as a tribute to their relationship, but the proposal was apparently “just for fun.”