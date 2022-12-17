Sharon Osborne's Son Shares Health Update After Emergency Hospitalization

Sharon Osborne has been given the all-clear to head home Saturday (December 17) after she was rushed to the hospital last night, her son Jack Osborne tells TMZ.

Jack said Sharon was with him filming a new episode of Night of Terror. Sharon also thanks everyone who sent their well-wishes. The son of rocker Ozzy Osborne also said he's going to let his mother share exactly what happened to her "in her own time and on her own terms."

As we previously reported, the former The Talk personality "fell ill" on the set of an unnamed paranormal TV show in Santa Paula, California. EMS workers responded to a "medical call" around 6:30 p.m. Friday and transported a patient to a local hospital, a rep for the Ventura Fire Department told TMZ. Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed the patient was Sharon.