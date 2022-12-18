Popular Hot Chicken Restaurant Opening First San Antonio Location

Another popular hot chicken restaurant is making its way to San Antonio this week. KSAT reported that Dave's Hot Chicken is set to open the doors on Wednesday to what will be its first San Antonio location.

The restaurant will be located at 602 State Hwy 151, Suite 108 near Hunt Lane and Potranco Road.

The eatery will be open for those craving a spicy treat Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

According to the eatery's website, the hot chicken place was created by best friends Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan, and Tommy and Gary Rubenyan. The four friends bought a tiny stand in East Hollywood for $900 and had a simple menu. The stand served hot chicken that was "sourced and prepared to be the juiciest and most tender chicken imaginable," according to the restaurant's website.

Dave's Hot Chicken wrote on Instagram:

"#sanantonio #texas the rumors are true, there’s a @daveshotchicken with YOUR name on it‼️ Grand Opening WEDNESDAY 12/21📍( 9602 State Hwy 151, Suite 108, San Antonio TX 78251 ) 🙌🏻 Sun-Thur: 11am to 10pm, Fri & Sat: 11am to 11pm🔥we can’t wait to see you and YOU NEED to help us make it special! ❤️TAG EVERYBODY THAT NEEDS to try Dave’s RIGHT NOW!🐥"