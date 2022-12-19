3 Texas Cities Are Among The Happiest Places In America

By Ginny Reese

December 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Happiness is a result of many different factors, both internal and external. It's no secret that your surroundings can influence just how happy you are.

SmartAsset compiled a list of the happiest places in America. The website states, "To uncover the happiest places in America, we analyzed the 200 largest cities, 164 of which had available data. We looked at 13 different metrics across three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life."

According to the study, three Texas cities landed on the list. Frisco came in at number five on the list, placing the highest of the Texas cities. The website explains:

"Frisco, Texas takes both the No. 1 spots for the marriage rate (62.6%) and the percentage of residents living below the poverty-level (2.5%). Additionally, the city ranks No. 2 for its typical living costs compared to the median household income (29.55%) and its violent crime rate (roughly 86 crimes per 100,000 residents)."

Plano came in just behind Frisco at number six. Placing further down the list at number 20 was Austin.

Check out the full list of the happiest cities in America on SmartAsset's website.

