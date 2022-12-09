2 Texas Cities Among Top 20 Most Fun Cities In America

"Fun" can be defined in many different ways. Some associate fun with outdoor activities or a night out on the town, while others may define fun as a game night with family or a nice dinner.

No matter how you define it, it's no secret that some places are more equipped for fun than others.

WalletHub compiled a list of the most fun cities in America. The website states, "To help Americans find the cities with the greatest number and variety of fun yet cost-effective options, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 65 key metrics. They range from fitness centers per capita to movie costs to average open hours of breweries."

According to the list, Austin landed at number seven on the list, while Houston came in at number 18. Austin was sixth overall for 'nightlife and parties,' which Houston landed at number 15 in that same category.

Here are the top 20 most fun cities in America, according to WalletHub:

Las Vegas, NV Orlando, FL Miami, FL Atlanta, GA New Orleans, LA San Francisco, CA Austin, TX Honolulu, HI New York, NY Chicago, IL Cincinnati, OH Tampa, FL Fort Lauderdale, FL Portland, OR Denver, CO San Diego, CA Washington, DC Houston, TX St. Louis, MO Los Angeles, CA

Check out the full list of the most fun cities in America on WalletHub's website.