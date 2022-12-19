Arizona Eatery Lands Among New York Times' Top 25 Restaurant Dishes Of 2022

By Ginny Reese

December 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

What's the best restaurant dish you had this year that you absolutely couldn't stop thinking about?

The New York Times released their list of the top 25 restaurant dishes of 2022. The website states, "As you watch the plate being cleared, you think: That was so good. What made that so good? Why isn’t there just a little more? Months later, your mind still glances back. I need to get back there. In 2022, these were some of the dishes that did that for us."

A dish from one Arizona restaurant landed on the list. The Sonoran Pretzel at Valentine in Phoenix made the cut. The website explains what makes the dish unforgettable:

"Forget everything you know about pretzels. In this version, a crisp, crackled crust gives way to a toasty, slightly tangy and nutty interior. Swiped with honey and whipped butter made from hen fat, the pretzel is the most unforgettable part of the meal. PRIYA KRISHNA"

Check out the full list of the top 25 restaurant dishes of 2022 on the New York Times' website.

