This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Texas

Fancy, expensive restaurants aren't meant for every day dining. But if you're wanting to splurge every now and then, you'll want to find the best restaurant to spend your money.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best expensive restaurant. The website states, "Whether you're planning a fancy dinner close to home or on a vacation, there are excellent top-notch restaurants across the U.S. to try."

According to the website, Texas' best expensive restaurant is Killen's Steakhouse in Pearland. The website explains:

"Killen's Steakhouse is a family-owned joint located in Pearland that will make beef lovers rejoice. It features pricey cuts of meat plus seafood from the Gulf. There are multiple options for Wagyu including domestic and Japanese options. They even offer a flight of New York strip steaks for $175."

Check out the full list of each state's best expensive restaurant on the Eat This, Not That! website.