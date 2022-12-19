Big Sean Sparks Marriage Rumors After Flashing Off New Ring In The Studio

By Tony M. Centeno

December 19, 2022

Big Sean & Jhene Aiko
Photo: Getty Images

Big Sean's fans are convinced that he and Jhene Aiko may have tied the knot.

On Friday, December 16, the Detroit native uploaded a video of himself rapping his new verse on Ab-Soul's "GO OFF" that's featured on Soulo's HERBERT album. In the video, we can see Sean flash off a band on the ring finger of his left hand while rapping a specific bar in the song.

"How many friends I got to have my casket carried outside? Probably not as many would stand and watch me married outside," he spits while pointing to the ring.

A few lines after that, he also emphasizes the part where he says "I adapt quickly, same girl for six years, n***a, I'm that picky." He's apparently referencing Jhene Aiko, who just gave birth to his first child last month. The Twenty88 couple began dating back in 2016. They welcomed their son Noah Hasani into the world after Sean previously revealed that Aiko suffered a miscarriage. Despite spending the past six years together, the couple had yet to confirm any wedding plans. So far, Sean hasn't addressed the video in question.

In addition to sparking marriage rumors, Sean also confirmed that his upcoming album is almost done. Right before he revealed his ring in the video, the 34-year-old artist responded to a fan's tweet about dropping a new LP. He told the fan that his album is "85% done."

"I know, i know i be taking too long," he wrote. "Im 85% done recording tho 🙏🏼."

It's been two years since Big Sean delivered his Detroit 2 album. Since then, he teamed up with Hit-Boy for their 6-track EP What You Expect.

