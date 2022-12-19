Big Sean Sparks Marriage Rumors After Flashing Off New Ring In The Studio

A few lines after that, he also emphasizes the part where he says "I adapt quickly, same girl for six years, n***a, I'm that picky." He's apparently referencing Jhene Aiko, who just gave birth to his first child last month. The Twenty88 couple began dating back in 2016. They welcomed their son Noah Hasani into the world after Sean previously revealed that Aiko suffered a miscarriage. Despite spending the past six years together, the couple had yet to confirm any wedding plans. So far, Sean hasn't addressed the video in question.



In addition to sparking marriage rumors, Sean also confirmed that his upcoming album is almost done. Right before he revealed his ring in the video, the 34-year-old artist responded to a fan's tweet about dropping a new LP. He told the fan that his album is "85% done."



"I know, i know i be taking too long," he wrote. "Im 85% done recording tho 🙏🏼."

