CNN Senior Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin Dead At 60
By Jason Hall
December 19, 2022
Award-winning CNN Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin died Saturday (December 17) at the age of 60 following a long battle with cancer, his family confirmed via CNN.
“Drew’s death is a devastating loss to CNN and our entire profession,” CNN CEO Chris Licht said in a note to staff shared in the network's report. “A highly acclaimed investigative journalist, Drew’s work had incredible impact and embodied the mission of this organization in every way.”
Griffin shared hundreds of stories and several documentaries during his nearly two decades working with CNN's investigative team, which included winning Emmys, Peabodys and Edward R. Murrow awards.
CNN This Morning anchor Don Lemon broke down while reporting his colleague's death during a live broadcast Monday (December 19) morning.
"We have some very sad news to tell you today (h/t Mediaite). Our colleague and friend and longtime distinguished CNN journalist drew griffin has passed away. Drew was with the investigative unit of CNN based in Atlanta since 2004. His wide-ranging expertise included politics, sports, government and corporate investigations.
"In 2015 Drew earned a Peabody award for his probe into delays at Veterans Affairs hospitals. He won three national Emmys for his reporting exposing corporate and congressional corruption. Prior to joining CNN, he was an investigative reporter at CBS in Los Angeles for ten years, and we honor — we’re going to honor him a little bit later on this hour. I’m sorry."
Several other CNN personalities also paid tribute to Griffin following news of his death.
RIP Drew Griffin. Horrible news. https://t.co/wUX9TWCUYY— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 19, 2022
We lost a beloved colleague. Drew Griffin embodied everything that makes a journalist great. He was tenacious, curious, honest, dedicated and kind. He was admired by all of us @cnn. To his wife Margot and their 3 children I am so sorry for your loss. We will always remember him.— Poppy Harlow (@PoppyHarlowCNN) December 19, 2022
This is stunningly sad news - Drew was a good man, a tremendous journalist and a huge part of @CNN. My deepest condolences to his family. https://t.co/igsI5Wqet9— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) December 19, 2022
A very sad day here @cnn. Drew was an incredible journalist and lovely person. He will be missed. 💔— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) December 19, 2022
Veteran CNN investigative journalist Drew Griffin dead at 60 - CNN https://t.co/Ok3dVXIBTM
Griffin had previously worked as an investigative reporter for CBS 2 News in Los Angeles for 10 years prior to joining CNN in 2004.