CNN Senior Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin Dead At 60

Award-winning CNN Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin died Saturday (December 17) at the age of 60 following a long battle with cancer, his family confirmed via CNN.

“Drew’s death is a devastating loss to CNN and our entire profession,” CNN CEO Chris Licht said in a note to staff shared in the network's report. “A highly acclaimed investigative journalist, Drew’s work had incredible impact and embodied the mission of this organization in every way.”

Griffin shared hundreds of stories and several documentaries during his nearly two decades working with CNN's investigative team, which included winning Emmys, Peabodys and Edward R. Murrow awards.

CNN This Morning anchor Don Lemon broke down while reporting his colleague's death during a live broadcast Monday (December 19) morning.