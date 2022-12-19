CNN Senior Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin Dead At 60

By Jason Hall

December 19, 2022

The 74th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony - Press Room
Photo: Getty Images

Award-winning CNN Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin died Saturday (December 17) at the age of 60 following a long battle with cancer, his family confirmed via CNN.

“Drew’s death is a devastating loss to CNN and our entire profession,” CNN CEO Chris Licht said in a note to staff shared in the network's report. “A highly acclaimed investigative journalist, Drew’s work had incredible impact and embodied the mission of this organization in every way.” 

Griffin shared hundreds of stories and several documentaries during his nearly two decades working with CNN's investigative team, which included winning Emmys, Peabodys and Edward R. Murrow awards.

CNN This Morning anchor Don Lemon broke down while reporting his colleague's death during a live broadcast Monday (December 19) morning.

"We have some very sad news to tell you today (h/t Mediaite). Our colleague and friend and longtime distinguished CNN journalist drew griffin has passed away. Drew was with the investigative unit of CNN based in Atlanta since 2004. His wide-ranging expertise included politics, sports, government and corporate investigations.

"In 2015 Drew earned a Peabody award for his probe into delays at Veterans Affairs hospitals. He won three national Emmys for his reporting exposing corporate and congressional corruption. Prior to joining CNN, he was an investigative reporter at CBS in Los Angeles for ten years, and we honor — we’re going to honor him a little bit later on this hour. I’m sorry."

Several other CNN personalities also paid tribute to Griffin following news of his death.

Griffin had previously worked as an investigative reporter for CBS 2 News in Los Angeles for 10 years prior to joining CNN in 2004.

