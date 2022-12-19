Colts Star Running Back Jonathan Taylor's Injury Status Determined: Report

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season, a team source confirmed to ESPN on Monday (December 19).

Taylor is feared to have experienced a high ankle sprain which will "likely" rule him out for the Colts' remaining three games against the Los Angeles Chargers (December 26), New York Giants (January 1) and Houston Texans (January 8).

The third-year running back left the field during Indianapolis' first offensive possession in its 39-36 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday (December 17) and missed the remainder of the game.

Taylor had previously suffered a high ankle sprain to the same right ankle earlier in the season, which caused him to miss three games between October and November, but had showed signs of returning to full strength in recent weeks, recording more than 80 yards in each of his last four games, which included a 147-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 13.

The former Wisconsin standout was selected by the Colts at No. 41 overall in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft and has emerged as one of the NFL's top running backs.

Taylor led the NFL in rushing yards (1,811) and rushing touchdowns (18) in 2021, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for the first time.