Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Is Dealing With An Injury: Report

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is reportedly doubtful for Saturday's (December 24) game against the Dallas Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo on Monday (December 19).

"#Eagles star QB Jalen Hurts’ status is in doubt for Saturday’s game against the #Cowboys because of a sprained throwing shoulder suffered in the third quarter Sunday, sources tell me, @RapSheet and @MikeGarafolo. The injury isn’t considered long term," Pelissero tweeted.

Hurts reportedly experienced the injury during the third quarter of Sunday's (December 18) win against the Chicago Bears just prior to completing a 68-yard pass to A.J. Brown, which he followed up with a touchdown run, Pelissero reported.