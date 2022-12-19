Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Is Dealing With An Injury: Report
By Jason Hall
December 19, 2022
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is reportedly doubtful for Saturday's (December 24) game against the Dallas Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo on Monday (December 19).
"#Eagles star QB Jalen Hurts’ status is in doubt for Saturday’s game against the #Cowboys because of a sprained throwing shoulder suffered in the third quarter Sunday, sources tell me, @RapSheet and @MikeGarafolo. The injury isn’t considered long term," Pelissero tweeted.
Hurts reportedly experienced the injury during the third quarter of Sunday's (December 18) win against the Chicago Bears just prior to completing a 68-yard pass to A.J. Brown, which he followed up with a touchdown run, Pelissero reported.
#Eagles star QB Jalen Hurts’ status is in doubt for Saturday’s game against the #Cowboys because of a sprained throwing shoulder suffered in the third quarter Sunday, sources tell me, @RapSheet and @MikeGarafolo. The injury isn’t considered long term. pic.twitter.com/k3sMH8aiPo— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 19, 2022
Hurts is currently a candidate for the NFL MVP award, having led the Eagles to a league best 13-1 record while throwing for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions on 286 of 425 passing, as well as recording 747 yards and 13 touchdowns on 156 rushing attempts.
Backup Gardner Minshew is expected to start if Hurts is unavailable for Saturday's game.
Minshew, a former standout at Washington State, has an 8-14 record as an NFL starter, as well as 6,003 yards, 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 544 of 861 passing in 30 total appearances.