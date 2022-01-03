WATCH: Several Eagles Fans Fall Through Railing, Nearly Trample Jalen Hurts

Fortunately, the quarterback and the fans involved appeared to be uninjured after the incident.

"I'm just happy everybody's safe from it," Hurts told reporters after the game. "It's crazy -- it's crazy stuff right there. That was a real dangerous situation. I'm just so happy everybody bounced back from it, it seemed like it."

The Washington Football Team released the following statement regarding the incident at its home stadium:

"To our knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation and left the stadium of their own accord," the Washington Football Team said in a statement via CNN. "We're very glad no one appears to have been seriously injured.

"The safety of our fans and guests is of the utmost importance and we are looking into what occurred."

Hurts has managed to win over the notoriously rabid Philadelphia fan base in his second NFL season, leading the Eagles to a four-game winning streak amid winning six of their last seven games.

"Passion of the Eagles fans. I love it," Hurts said after Sunday's win.