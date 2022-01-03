WATCH: Several Eagles Fans Fall Through Railing, Nearly Trample Jalen Hurts
By Jason Hall
January 3, 2022
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts remained cool under pressure even after his team's playoff-clinching win against the Washington Football Team on Sunday (January 2).
Multiple videos were shared after the game showing Hurts walking up to the locker room tunnel at FedEx Field, where numerous excited Eagles fans stayed to greet the quarterback after the victory.
Several, however, fell through a railing holding fans back in the stands and onto the ground, narrowly missing the franchise quarterback.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo shared an initial video of the incident, noting that Hurts "almost had a second [sack] on his way to the locker room."
#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was sacked only once during today’s game. Almost had a second on his way to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/WwBE5pXaxO— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 2, 2022
Twitter user @Trei_Charm shared an alternate angle from above the incident, which was retweeted by numerous reporters on Monday (January 3) morning.
Jalen Hurts almost got taken out 🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/f5ClKvzxEX— Trei (@Trei_Cham) January 3, 2022
Fortunately, the quarterback and the fans involved appeared to be uninjured after the incident.
"I'm just happy everybody's safe from it," Hurts told reporters after the game. "It's crazy -- it's crazy stuff right there. That was a real dangerous situation. I'm just so happy everybody bounced back from it, it seemed like it."
The Washington Football Team released the following statement regarding the incident at its home stadium:
"To our knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation and left the stadium of their own accord," the Washington Football Team said in a statement via CNN. "We're very glad no one appears to have been seriously injured.
"The safety of our fans and guests is of the utmost importance and we are looking into what occurred."
Hurts has managed to win over the notoriously rabid Philadelphia fan base in his second NFL season, leading the Eagles to a four-game winning streak amid winning six of their last seven games.
"Passion of the Eagles fans. I love it," Hurts said after Sunday's win.